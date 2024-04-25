The 35-year-old joined the non-league outfit last summer, penning a one-year deal after leaving Bradford City. He made 27 appearances in the fifth tier during the 2023/24 campaign but will be moving on when his contract expires.

Rochdale have released Clayton alongside Max Taylor, Michael Afuye and Tyrese Sinclair. In a statement, the club said: “We would like to place on record our thanks to those players leaving the club and wish them all the best for the future.”

Clayton cut his teeth at Manchester City but failed to establish himself at senior level for the club. After loan spells at Carlisle United and Leeds, he signed for the latter on a permanent basis in 2010.

Adam Clayton counts Huddersfield Town among his former clubs. Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Opportunities were initially limited at Elland Road but he became a regular fixture for the Whites during the 2011/12 campaign. Despite enjoying a breakthrough, Clayton moved on in the summer of 2012 to join Huddersfield.