Former Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers forward Mipo Odubeko has had his Fleetwood Town contract abruptly cancelled.

The 22-year-old only joined the League Two club in August, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal with the option of an extra 12 months.

However, after just five league outings, Odubeko has returned to the free agent market and is available to be picked up on a free transfer.

Odubeko was highly rated as a teenager and the Irish frontman spent time within the youth systems of Manchester City, Manchester United and West Ham United.

Mipo Odubeko spent time on loan at Huddersfield Town while on West Ham United's books.placeholder image
Mipo Odubeko spent time on loan at Huddersfield Town while on West Ham United's books. | Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

The Hammers gave him his first professional deal but he failed to make a breakthrough, with loan spells at Huddersfield, Doncaster and Port Vale failing to propel him into the first-team picture.

He sought pastures new in Portugal after leaving West Ham, signing for Maritimo, but his contract with the club was terminated by mutual consent a year later.

Having worked under Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke at Port Vale, Odubeko spent time training at Oakwell during pre-season.

Despite his pre-existing relationship with Clarke, he failed to land a contract and instead dropped into League Two with Fleetwood.

He is now able to join a new club outside of transfer windows due to his unattached status.

