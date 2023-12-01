Former Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has emerged as the favourite to be appointed as the new Republic of Ireland manager.

Following failure to qualify for Euro 2024, the Football Association of Ireland confirmed the contract of manager Stephen Kenny was not going to be renewed. Various names have been linked with the vacancy and Bruce has publicly admitted the role would interest him.

Speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone, he said: “I’m led to believe I’m there or thereabouts in the betting for the Ireland job. It’s a job that would interest me, that’s for sure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruce boasts vast experience of management and has led four Yorkshire clubs during his career. However, he has never taken on an international job.

Steve Bruce has been out of work since leaving West Bromwich Albion. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Born in England, he never represented the Three Lions at senior level as a player and is widely considered one of the greatest English players to have never won a cap.

He sits as the BetVictor favourite at 2/1, ahead of former Republic of Ireland international Lee Carsley at 4/1. Roy Keane is also among the favourites at 5/1 and has previously worked for the Republic of Ireland national team as a coach.