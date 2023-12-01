Former Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday boss emerges as favourite for international role
Following failure to qualify for Euro 2024, the Football Association of Ireland confirmed the contract of manager Stephen Kenny was not going to be renewed. Various names have been linked with the vacancy and Bruce has publicly admitted the role would interest him.
Speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone, he said: “I’m led to believe I’m there or thereabouts in the betting for the Ireland job. It’s a job that would interest me, that’s for sure.”
Bruce boasts vast experience of management and has led four Yorkshire clubs during his career. However, he has never taken on an international job.
Born in England, he never represented the Three Lions at senior level as a player and is widely considered one of the greatest English players to have never won a cap.
He sits as the BetVictor favourite at 2/1, ahead of former Republic of Ireland international Lee Carsley at 4/1. Roy Keane is also among the favourites at 5/1 and has previously worked for the Republic of Ireland national team as a coach.
Bruce has been out of work since October 2022, when he was axed by West Bromwich Albion and replaced by Carlos Corberan.