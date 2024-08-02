FULHAM have signed midfielder Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee.

England international Smith Rowe has agreed a five-year contract at Craven Cottage, with the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

The 24-year-old – who played on loan at Huddersfield Town in 2019-20 – joined Arsenal’s academy at the age of 10 and progressed through the ranks to make 115 senior appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.

“I’m finally here, so I’m really happy for me and my family – it’s a good moment,” said Smith Rowe, who scored twice in 19 appearances for the Terriers.

ON THE MOVE: Emile Smith Rowe impressed while on loan at Huddersfield in the 2019-20 Championship season. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“I’m really excited, I just wanted to get here as quickly as possible so I could get going with my team-mates.

“Listening to the project, speaking to the manager (Marco Silva) and seeing what players we have here already, I think it’s an exciting project for me and definitely the perfect step for my career going forward.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Smith Rowe’s commitment and attitude, adding on his club’s website: “I’m sad that Emile is leaving us but excited for him to take this new opportunity at this stage of his career, when he needs to be starting matches and playing regularly.”

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos has rejoined Strasbourg on a season-long loan after making 11 appearances for the Ligue 1 side last season.