Former Huddersfield Town manager leads Young Boys to Champions League victory over Manchester United

BERN, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: David Wagner, Head Coach of Young Boys gives a thumbs up to the fans following their side's victory in the UEFA Champions League group F match between BSC Young Boys and Manchester United at Stadion Wankdorf on September 14, 2021 in Bern, Switzerland. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner joined the Swiss side in the summer after he was sacked by Schalke 04 last September.

Despite going 1-0 down thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo on his return to Champions League football with Manchester United, David Wagner’s side came back to win the match with Theoson Siebatcheu grabbing a 95th minute goal for the home team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wagner guided Young Boys through Champions League qualifiers against Slovan Bratislava and CFR Cluj, before beating Ferencvaros in the play-offs.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: David Wagner, Manager of Huddersfield Town celebrates promotion to the Premier League after the Sky Bet Championship play off final between Huddersfield and Reading at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The Swiss champions were rewarded with a group stage draw of Atalanta, Villarreal and Manchester United. With the return of Ronaldo and the form of the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, Wagner will have known the tie against Ole Gunner Soljskaer’s would have been extremely tough.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka benefited the visitors massively and Wagner and his team will return home to Switzerland with a surprising three points.

Since the German’s arrival at the club, Young Boys find themselves in fourth place in the Swiss Super League – picking up two wins, two draws and a loss.

It has been exactly 20 months since Wagner departed Huddersfield Town after an extremely memorable spell in Yorkshire.

The former United States international spent three years with the Terriers and became a hero when he helped Huddersfield to an exceptional promotion journey as they beat Reading in the 2018 Play-Off final to secure their place in the Premier League for the first time in their history.

The season that followed saw Wagner and the Terriers praised for one of “the Premier League’s greatest survival stories” as they managed to stay in the top tier for yet another season, defeating all odds.