Former Huddersfield Town star becomes free agent as Fulham confirm release
He has spent the last four years on the books of the Cottagers, managing just four senior appearances and playing the bulk of his football out on loan. His stay at Craven Cottage has now been brought to an end with publication of the club’s retained list.
In a statement, Fulham said: “The club can confirm that Marek Rodák and Tosin will depart Fulham upon the expiry of their respective contracts at the end of this month.
“Tyrese Francois and Terence Kongolo will also leave for pastures new, while the club remains in discussions with Willian and Bobby De Cordova-Reid. Harvey Araujo and George Wickens have been offered new contracts.”
Fulham signed Kongolo in 2020, prising him from Huddersfield after the Terriers fell out of the Premier League. He had been a key figure in West Yorkshire, making 60 appearances in all competitions.
He had initially joined the Terriers on loan from Monaco and his form led to a permanent switch. After Huddersfield’s relegation, he did briefly represent the club in the second tier but moved on in October 2020, when the transfer window was extended due to Covid-19.
Fulham loaned Kongolo out to Le Havre and Rapid Vienna, although his time with the latter proved difficult. He was sent off three times over the course of his first seven appearances for the Austrian outfit, setting a record in doing so.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.