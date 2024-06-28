Former Huddersfield Town, Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur man linked with early Birmingham City exit
The 31-year-old joined Birmingham less than five months ago, reuniting with his former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray. However, it did not work out for Pritchard in the Midlands.
Mowbray had to step aside from his managerial duties on health grounds, while Pritchard’s impact at Birmingham was minimal. He was unable to prevent the Blues suffering relegation to League One and could now be on the move.
According to Sky Sports, Sivasspor are looking to take Pritchard to Turkey and bring his time at Birmingham to an abrupt end. The club are reportedly willing to offer a two-year contract and hand him his first opportunity to play outside the United Kingdom.
Pritchard is a familiar face in West Yorkshire, having spent racked up 83 appearances for Huddersfield between 2018 and 2021. He was signed during the reign of David Wagner for a reported £11m, having previously been signed by Norwich City for a fee believed to be worth £8m.
He left Huddersfield for Sunderland in 2021 but his time at the Stadium of Light came to an end in controversial circumstances. Before his move to Birmingham was confirmed, Pritchard withdrew his availability late in the winter window, earlier this year.
He was then unveiled by Birmingham but could now be set for his second move of the calendar year.
