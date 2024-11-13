It was Wolverhampton Wanderers who brought Rajiv van La Parra to British shores, but Huddersfield Town who saw him in action the most.

The winger joined Wolves in the summer of 2014, opting to test himself in English football after impressing for SC Heerenveen in his native Netherlands.

He made 57 appearances over the course of two years for Wolves, spending time out on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion and then Huddersfield.

It did not take long for the John Smith’s Stadium faithful to see why van La Parra had caught the club’s eye and the loan arrangement was soon turned permanent.

His debut came in a memorable derby win over Leeds United, while his first goal was the decisive one in a narrow victory over Wolves.

He was part of the Huddersfield squad that clinched promotion to the Premier League in 2017, later representing the Terriers in the Premier League.

Rajiv van La Parra made over 100 appearances for Huddersfield Town. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

His influence in Huddersfield colours started to wane eventually and he ran down his time at in West Yorkshire with a loan spell at Middlesbrough.

Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade secured his services on a permanent basis in 2019, with then-Huddersfield chairman Phil Hodgkinson claiming it was a move van La Parra “pushed for”.

The last five years have seen van La Parra embark on a tour of Europe, having stints in Spain, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands.

However, at 33, the wideman is now on the free agent market. He left Almere City earlier this year and has not yet found a new home.