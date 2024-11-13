Former Huddersfield Town, Wolves and Middlesbrough winger still available as free agent months after exit
The winger joined Wolves in the summer of 2014, opting to test himself in English football after impressing for SC Heerenveen in his native Netherlands.
He made 57 appearances over the course of two years for Wolves, spending time out on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion and then Huddersfield.
It did not take long for the John Smith’s Stadium faithful to see why van La Parra had caught the club’s eye and the loan arrangement was soon turned permanent.
His debut came in a memorable derby win over Leeds United, while his first goal was the decisive one in a narrow victory over Wolves.
He was part of the Huddersfield squad that clinched promotion to the Premier League in 2017, later representing the Terriers in the Premier League.
His influence in Huddersfield colours started to wane eventually and he ran down his time at in West Yorkshire with a loan spell at Middlesbrough.
Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade secured his services on a permanent basis in 2019, with then-Huddersfield chairman Phil Hodgkinson claiming it was a move van La Parra “pushed for”.
The last five years have seen van La Parra embark on a tour of Europe, having stints in Spain, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands.
However, at 33, the wideman is now on the free agent market. He left Almere City earlier this year and has not yet found a new home.
The former Netherlands youth international may no longer be in his pomp, but it is hard to imagine him not being fancied as a free transfer addition somewhere across the continent.
