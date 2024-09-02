Former Hull City and Cardiff City winger available as free agent following Portsmouth departure
The 28-year-old joined Pompey last year, making the move to Fratton Park after four years at Cardiff City. He helped Portsmouth clinch promotion to the Championship last term, playing a bit-part role in their League One title triumph.
However, following an influx of new signings, Whyte has been allowed to depart and seek pastures new as a free agent. In a statement, Portsmouth said: “Portsmouth Football Club can announce that Gavin Whyte has departed the club by mutual consent.
The 28-year-old Northern Ireland international arrived at Fratton Park last summer and made 33 appearances last season, scoring one goal. One of his major contributions arrived at Peterborough in March, with the forward coming off the bench to provide the assist for Kusini Yengi’s match-winning goal.
“Whyte’s final outing for the Blues was at Fratton Park earlier this month in a narrow Carabao Cup loss to Millwall. Everyone at the club would like to thank Gavin for his efforts during the title-winning campaign and we wish him all the best for the future.”
Whyte is a familiar face in Yorkshire, having enjoyed a productive loan spell at Hull in 2021. He was loaned to the Tigers by Cardiff and scored four goals in 20 appearances, helping the club win the League One title.
He would arguably be a coup for a raft of EFL clubs, especially considering his track record in League One. The Belfast-born wideman also boasts international experience and has amassed 30 caps for Northern Ireland.
