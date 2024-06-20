Former Hull City forward Josh Magennis is reportedly in talks with League One outfit Exeter City.

The 33-year-old was released by Wigan Athletic at the end of the 2023/24 season, therefore is now available to snap up as a free agent. It appears he could be set to work under another former Latic in Exeter boss Gary Caldwell.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Magennis is expected to join the Grecians ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. If he does pen terms at St James’ Park, he will be adding a wealth of experience to the Exeter ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His appeal is particularly strong to clubs in League One, as he has lifted the third tier title twice. He was first crowned a League One champion with Hull in 2201, before emulating the feat with Wigan a year later.

Josh Magennis spent three years on the books of Hull City. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Although not prolific for Wigan, Magennis has a respectable track record when it comes to goals in the EFL. Across his 95 appearances for Hull, he notched on 26 occasions.

Last month, he spoke openly about being in the unfamiliar territory of free agency. As reported by the BBC, he said: "I've been fortunate in my career - I've been attached to a club coming into every summer so I had the familiarity of where I was going back to in pre-season.

"But this pre-season I could end up anywhere - it can be daunting as it's the unknown. It's a weird one - no one has to pay a fee for you, it's just whether you want it or not, that's the big thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad