Former Hull City, Everton and Huddersfield Town man makes shock move to club in seventh tier
The 33-year-old boasts Premier League experience and international caps for Senegal, although will now ply his trade in the seventh tier of English football.
He has been training with the Silkmen, who are led by his former Hull teammate Alex Bruce.
Bruce has now moved to secure Niasse’s services on a short-term deal that is subject to league approval.
A statement issued by Macclesfield read: “Macclesfield FC are delighted to have agreed terms to the signing of former Everton and Hull City striker Oumar Niasse on a short term deal subject to league approval.
“Boasting a wealth of experience, Niasse will be able to share his expertise from making over 50 appearances at the highest level.
“The former Senegalese International provides a real threat with his pace and power and adds real quality to Alex Bruce’s squad.
“Everyone at Macclesfield FC would like to wish Oumar every success during his time at The Leasing.com Stadium.”
Macclesfield currently sit fourth in the Northern Premier League Premier Division table.
Bruce took charge following the club’s decision to part ways with former Sheffield United winger Mark Duffy, who had previously served as head coach.