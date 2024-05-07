Former Hull City, Rangers and Fulham man retires after signing off with Ipswich Town promotion
The 35-year-old spent four years in Yorkshire, racking up 108 appearances for Hull and scoring 14 goals. A well-travelled figure, he has also represented the likes of Rangers, Fulham and Reading.
The former Nigeria international was part of the Hull side that sealed promotion to the Premier League in 2013, as well as the side that reached the FA Cup final in 2014.
He has now opted to hang up his boots, bringing the curtain down on a career that started in 2007 with Birmingham City. Aluko has signed off on a high too, contracted to newly-promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town.
Despite being limited to a handful of outings in his final season, Aluko has described the last year as the best of his career.
Speaking at Ipswich’s end-of-season dinner, Aluko said: "I couldn't think of a better place to end my career. From top to bottom the Club is amazing, and it has been a privilege to be here.
"I've not played as much as I would have liked, but this has still been the best year of my career. All of the lads, I love every one of you, even you, Harry Clarke."
He has retired having only represented one Yorkshire club, but was linked with a move to Leeds in 2016. When he did eventually leave Hull, it was to join Fulham.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.