Former Leeds United and Barnsley star 'expected' to earn England squad recall
The 31-year-old was once viewed as England’s future number one and he won the first of his eight senior caps at the tender age of 19. However, his progress stalled at Stoke City and he has spent the bulk of the last five years as an understudy.
However, he is enjoying a career renaissance in Scotland with Rangers and according to Sky Sports, has caught the eye of Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.
England’s squad for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium is set to be named today (March 14) and Butland looks set for a recall. Also expected to return to the fold is Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, who last featured for England in November 2020.
Butland was last involved with the Three Lions in September 2018, following the World Cup in Russia. With Nick Pope injured and Aaron Ramsdale playing second fiddle at Arsenal, Butland has re-emerged as an option.
Butland had already been capped by England when he arrived at Barnsley for the first of his two loan spells in Yorkshire. He joined the Reds from Stoke and made 13 appearances for the club.
He returned to the county a year later, linking up with Leeds United during the 2013/14 campaign. With first-choice goalkeeper Paddy Kenny out injured, Butland made 16 appearances between the sticks for the Whites.
However, Sky Sports have claimed there are question marks over former Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The midfielder joined West Ham United on loan from Manchester City in January but has not hit the ground running in London.