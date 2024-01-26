The midfielder’s move away from the Etihad Stadium has finally been confirmed following months of speculation. He had been linked with a host of clubs, including Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, but has been unveiled by the Hammers.

He has joined a side that sit sixth in the Premier League, eight points adrift of his parent club in second. He has been handed the number 11 shirt at the London Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After putting pen to paper, Phillips said: “I’m really pleased to be here. There’s always been a lot of speculation about me moving to West Ham, so I’m really excited to get going now.

Leeds United academy product Kalvin Phillips has left Manchester City on loan. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“There’s so much to look forward to in the second half of the season for the club and I can’t wait to be part of it.

“There’s an unbelievable group here and if I can come in and add the quality that I know I’m capable of, I’m sure we can give the West Ham fans plenty to be excited about between now and the end of the season."

Phillips ascended the youth ranks of his boyhood club Leeds, eventually becoming a key figure at senior level for the Whites. His form attracted plenty of attention and in 2022, he joined Manchester City for a fee reported to be worth £45m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, competition for places proved stern under Pep Guardiola and he has just 31 appearances for the club on his CV.

West Ham boss David Moyes said: “We are really pleased to bring a player of Kalvin’s quality to West Ham United. We’ve been big admirers of him for a long time and we believe that he will add strength and competition to our squad.