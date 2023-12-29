He has been strongly linked with a loan move to Newcastle, who have been plagued by injuries and lost Sandro Tonali to a lengthy ban. A move to St James’ Park is one that would appear to be in the best interests of all parties, although there is reportedly a stumbling block.

According to TEAMtalk, there is a disagreement regarding the conditions of the proposed switch. Manchester City are said to be keen for Newcastle to have an obligation to buy Phillips at the end of a loan spell.

Kalvin Phillips has been a bit-part player for Manchester City since joining from Leeds United. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Newcastle are said to prefer a regular loan deal to be struck. They would reportedly accept the inclusion of a buy option “at a push”.

Arsenal and Juventus have also been linked with the England international, although Newcastle appear to be in pole position to secure his signature.