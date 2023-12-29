Newcastle United and Manchester City 'in disagreement' over Leeds United academy product
The 28-year-old’s future does not appear to be at the Etihad Stadium, where he has struggled for minutes under Pep Guardiola. He has managed just 31 appearances in all competitions since joining from Leeds in 2022.
He has been strongly linked with a loan move to Newcastle, who have been plagued by injuries and lost Sandro Tonali to a lengthy ban. A move to St James’ Park is one that would appear to be in the best interests of all parties, although there is reportedly a stumbling block.
According to TEAMtalk, there is a disagreement regarding the conditions of the proposed switch. Manchester City are said to be keen for Newcastle to have an obligation to buy Phillips at the end of a loan spell.
Newcastle are said to prefer a regular loan deal to be struck. They would reportedly accept the inclusion of a buy option “at a push”.
Arsenal and Juventus have also been linked with the England international, although Newcastle appear to be in pole position to secure his signature.
A move to the Magpies would see Phillips link with a number of players he knows from international duty, including Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson.