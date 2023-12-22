Former Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has reportedly told Manchester City he is ready to leave the club.

The midfielder left his boyhood club Leeds in 2022, making a move to Manchester City for a fee reported to be worth £45m. However, he has found opportunities limited at the Etihad Stadium.

Premier League clubs such as Newcastle United and Arsenal have been linked with the 28-year-old and according to The Guardian, he has made a decision on his future.

It has been claimed Phillips has told Manchester City he is ready to leave in January. Newcastle and Italian giants Juventus are said to be interested in taking the England international on loan until the end of the season.

Kalvin Phillips has found minutes hard to come by at Manchester City. Image: Francois Nel/Getty Images

The midfielder’s representatives are understood to have held talks with Manchester City in an attempt to find a new club for the Yorkshireman. Manchester City are said to prefer a sale but it is reportedly expected they will sanction a temporary exit.

A loan move could be crucial for Phillips in his attempts to secure a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.