Newcastle United 'readying approach' for ex-Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips amid Manchester City struggles
The midfielder has struggled for regular football since leaving his boyhood club for Manchester City in 2022.
After a difficult first season at the Etihad Stadium, Phillips will have been hoping to kick on this term.
However, he has managed just three substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.
As per Mail Online, Newcastle are preparing to try recruit Phillips in the January transfer window.
A move could potentially breathe life into the 27-year-old’s career, which has stalled since his Elland Road exit.
He had previously thrived, starring in the Leeds midfield and establishing himself as a regular for England.
A switch to Newcastle could also keep him involved in European football, with Newcastle among this season’s Champions League participants.