The 28-year-old’s days at Manchester City appear to be numbered, as he remains out of the frame under Pep Guardiola. Since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from boyhood club Leeds, he has managed just 31 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to i, both Fulham and Palace are monitoring him. A move to Newcastle is described as being “on a knife edge”, with Newcastle reportedly keen to ensure Phillips would tick long-term boxes.

Kalvin Phillips has struggled to establish himself at Manchester City. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

The Magpies are said to be determined to avoid being too reactive amid their injury crisis and worrying decline in form. Eddie Howe’s squad has been depleted and they have lost their last three Premier League games.

A move away from Manchester City appears necessary for Phillips, who has seen his career stall following a swift rise in his stock.