Fulham and Crystal Palace 'monitoring' Leeds United academy product linked with Newcastle United
The 28-year-old’s days at Manchester City appear to be numbered, as he remains out of the frame under Pep Guardiola. Since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from boyhood club Leeds, he has managed just 31 appearances.
Newcastle United have been strongly linked with the England international, although there is said to have been disagreements over the conditions of a possible loan switch.
According to i, both Fulham and Palace are monitoring him. A move to Newcastle is described as being “on a knife edge”, with Newcastle reportedly keen to ensure Phillips would tick long-term boxes.
The Magpies are said to be determined to avoid being too reactive amid their injury crisis and worrying decline in form. Eddie Howe’s squad has been depleted and they have lost their last three Premier League games.
A move away from Manchester City appears necessary for Phillips, who has seen his career stall following a swift rise in his stock.
With Euro 2024 on the horizon, he may also be keen to ensure he remains in the plans of England boss Gareth Southgate.