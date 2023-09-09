Former Leeds United midfielder Lee Bowyer has been pictured coaching the Monsterrat national team.

The 46-year-old had been out of work since his time in charge of Birmingham City came to an end last year.

He has since been linked with a variety of posts and declared interest in taking the reins at his former club Leeds.

However, he has instead taken on a bold new challenge with the world’s 179th-ranked national team.

Bowyer began his managerial career in 2018, when he was appointed manager of Charlton Athletic.