Former Leeds United and Newcastle United man lands new role over year on from Birmingham City exit
Former Leeds United midfielder Lee Bowyer has been pictured coaching the Monsterrat national team.
The 46-year-old had been out of work since his time in charge of Birmingham City came to an end last year.
He has since been linked with a variety of posts and declared interest in taking the reins at his former club Leeds.
However, he has instead taken on a bold new challenge with the world’s 179th-ranked national team.
Bowyer began his managerial career in 2018, when he was appointed manager of Charlton Athletic.
He left the Addicks for Birmingham in 2021, but was dismissed from his role as head coach in July 2022.
More recently, Bowyer was among the favourites to take charge of his former club Charlton after Dean Holden paid the price for a poor start to the season with his job.