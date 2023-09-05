All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Next Charlton Athletic manager: Ex-Huddersfield Town boss emerges as favourite ahead of Leeds United icon

A man familiar with Huddersfield Town fans is favourite to take charge of Charlton Athletic.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 11:54 BST

The League One side are on the hunt for a new head coach having parted ways with Dean Holden.

A defeat to Fleetwood Town extended Charlton’s winless run to six league games and Holden paid the price with his job.

But who will succeed him as Addicks boss?

Here are the BetVictor favourites for the role.

Here are the favourites to succeed Dean Holden at Charlton Athletic.

1. Favourites for Charlton Athletic job

Here are the favourites to succeed Dean Holden at Charlton Athletic. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
25/1

2. 13. Mark Bonner

25/1 Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Photo Sales
25/1

3. 12. Lee Johnson

25/1 Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Photo Sales
25/1

4. 11. Chris Powell

25/1 Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Charlton AthleticLeeds UnitedFleetwood TownLeague OneBetVictor