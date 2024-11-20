Former Leeds United and Newcastle United man once signed for £6m still available on free agent market
There was an influx of new faces at Elland Road in the summer of 2017 but few boasted admirable Championship experience.
Anita made the move to West Yorkshire fresh from a title-winning Championship campaign, one he had played an important role in.
A midfielder also capable of playing at right-back, Anita had accumulated over 150 appearances during his five years at Newcastle.
He had been signed by the Magpies for a reported £6.2m in 2012, making the switch from Ajax as a Netherlands-capped player.
Anita appeared to tick plenty of boxes for Leeds but never quite looked comfortable in the club’s colours. He featured regularly early on but was soon demoted to a bit-part role by Thomas Christiansen.
Paul Heckingbottom’s arrival failed to provide Anita with a reprieve, as he remained on the fringes for the most part.
At 35, Anita’s prime has arguably been and gone. Spells with CSKA Sofia and RKC Waalwijk followed his Leeds exit before he landed in Saudi Arabia last year.
He spent last season with Al-Orobah but was not retained for the 2024/25 season.
It now remains to be seen what the future holds for Anita, now a Curaçao international, who has been on the free agent market for months.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.