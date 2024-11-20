Leeds United appeared to have pulled off a coup when they signed Vurnon Anita on a free transfer from Newcastle United in 2017.

There was an influx of new faces at Elland Road in the summer of 2017 but few boasted admirable Championship experience.

Anita made the move to West Yorkshire fresh from a title-winning Championship campaign, one he had played an important role in.

A midfielder also capable of playing at right-back, Anita had accumulated over 150 appearances during his five years at Newcastle.

Vurnon Anita managed just 22 appearances for Leeds United. | Bruce Rollinson

He had been signed by the Magpies for a reported £6.2m in 2012, making the switch from Ajax as a Netherlands-capped player.

Anita appeared to tick plenty of boxes for Leeds but never quite looked comfortable in the club’s colours. He featured regularly early on but was soon demoted to a bit-part role by Thomas Christiansen.

Paul Heckingbottom’s arrival failed to provide Anita with a reprieve, as he remained on the fringes for the most part.

At 35, Anita’s prime has arguably been and gone. Spells with CSKA Sofia and RKC Waalwijk followed his Leeds exit before he landed in Saudi Arabia last year.

He spent last season with Al-Orobah but was not retained for the 2024/25 season.