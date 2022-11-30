Former Leeds United and Newcastle United player Lee Bowyer is among the favourites to take over at Championship side QPR.

Neil Critchley is the outright favourite, with the former Blackpool manager out of work since leaving his position as assistant coach at Aston Villa following the sacking of Steven Gerrard last month.

However, Bowyer has been installed as the second favourite for the vacant position at Loftus Road with the Rs searching for a replacement for Michael Beale who joined Rangers earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowyer joined Leeds United from Charlton Athletic in 1996 and went on to make over 200 appearances for the Whites. He left for West Ham in 2003 and moved to Newcastle three years later. He made the return to West Ham United in in 2009.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Lee Bowyer, manager of Birmingham City pictured during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Millwall at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

He spent time on loan at Birmingham City before making the permanent move to the second city and finished his career with Ipswich Town as he retired from playing in 2012. He has managed both Charlton and Birmingham since moving into coaching.

He took charge of 157 games at Charlton between 2018 and 2021, winning 64 times. His spell at Birmingham was less successful as he won just 17 games of 59 in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next QPR manager odds (correct as of 10.40am, November 30, 2022)

Neil Critchley – 4/6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Bowyer – 10/1

Chris Wilder – 10/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Barry – 12/1

Mark Robins – 16/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Dyche – 16/1

Scott Parker – 16/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dorival Junior – 16/1

Nuno Espirito Santo – 20/1

Advertisement Hide Ad