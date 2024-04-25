Freedman currently holds the role of sporting director at Crystal Palace, although has recently been linked with a move to Manchester United. According to Mail Online, he is also on Newcastle’s radar.

Manchester United are described as keen on the 49-year-old, while Newcastle are said to view his domestic experience as key. Freedman is a familiar figure in Yorkshire, having enjoyed a productive loan spell at Leeds as a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle’s previous sporting director, Ashworth, was placed on gardening leave in February. There are reportedly negotiations ongoing between the Magpies and Manchester United over Ashworth, but the terms of a move do not appear to have been agreed on.

Newcastle United are said to be interested in making former Leeds United forward Dougie Freedman their new sporting director. Image: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images

Freedman has been employed by Palace since 2017 and has won plaudits for his role in recruiting talent. During his tenure, Palace have signed the likes of Marc Guehi and Michael Olise.

While Newcastle are said to be looking at Freedman as a potential sporting director, Manchester United reportedly view him as someone who could take on the role of head of recruitment at Old Trafford.