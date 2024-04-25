Former Leeds United and Nottingham Forest man on Newcastle United 'shortlist' but Manchester United 'keen'
Freedman currently holds the role of sporting director at Crystal Palace, although has recently been linked with a move to Manchester United. According to Mail Online, he is also on Newcastle’s radar.
Manchester United are described as keen on the 49-year-old, while Newcastle are said to view his domestic experience as key. Freedman is a familiar figure in Yorkshire, having enjoyed a productive loan spell at Leeds as a player.
Newcastle’s previous sporting director, Ashworth, was placed on gardening leave in February. There are reportedly negotiations ongoing between the Magpies and Manchester United over Ashworth, but the terms of a move do not appear to have been agreed on.
Freedman has been employed by Palace since 2017 and has won plaudits for his role in recruiting talent. During his tenure, Palace have signed the likes of Marc Guehi and Michael Olise.
While Newcastle are said to be looking at Freedman as a potential sporting director, Manchester United reportedly view him as someone who could take on the role of head of recruitment at Old Trafford.
While Palace’s activity in the transfer market has been lauded, Manchester United’s deals have come under scrutiny in recent years.
