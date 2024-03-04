The 27-year-old, a product of the Leeds academy, is currently plying his trade in Denmark with AGF. He joined the club on loan from Burnley in the summer, having previously impressed during a temporary stay at Wednesday.

He featured for AGF in their 1-1 draw with Odense Boldklub at the weekend but was substituted after sustaining some nasty injuries. He broke his nose and suffered a large cut on his head.

In an Instagram post, he revealed he has since had stitches and thanked fans for messages of support. He said: “Some stitches, broken nose and a little less hair on top. Perks of being a GK. Thanks for all the kind messages. Enjoy the swipe”.

Former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell now plies his trade in Denmark. Image: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Peacock-Farrell has established himself at international level for Northern Ireland but has been considerably less settled at club level. Since leaving Leeds for Burnley in 2019, he has struggled for minutes at Turf Moor.

He was a constant presence between the sticks at Hillsborough in the 2021/22 campaign but reverted to being an understudy upon his return to Burnley.

The stopper had options in England last summer but instead chose to venture abroad. Speaking in September, he said: "It's really nice, a beautiful country, a great city. It feels very natural and there's been no issues settling. I had a couple of options in England and this one really stood out in terms of a different way of football.