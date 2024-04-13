The 30-year-old saw his stock plummet during a difficult spell at Chelsea, falling away from the England picture and struggling to recapture the form that earned him a move to Stamford Bridge.

However, after time away from in England in France with Nice, Barkley sealed a return to the Premier League with Luton Town. The move has breathed life into his career and there have been calls for the playmaker to be brought back into the England fold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been linked with Manchester United, having been taken to Nice by the new owners of the Red Devils. Barkley has remained coy regarding his future, although has insisted he loves Luton.

Ross Barkley counts Sheffield Wednesday among his former clubs. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Despite this admission, it may prove worrying for Hatters fans that Barkley still harbours ambitions of a return to European competitions. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I want to play in the Premier League. I want to play in Europe again but I'm not really focused on that now.

"I want to help the club stay in the league. I love the club. It's helped me so much and I owe them a lot. So I'm focused on that and thinking about nothing other than helping them do that."

With Luton currently sat in the bottom three of the Premier League, it is a genuine possibility the Hatters make an immediate return to the Championship. If they do fail to beat the drop, Barkley’s ambitions could potentially put interested parties on alert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad