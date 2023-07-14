All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Former Leeds United and Swansea City playmaker Pablo Hernandez retires following Castellon swansong

Former Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez has announced his retirement from playing football.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST

The 38-year-old spent five years at Elland Road before moving back to his native Spain to finish his career with his boyhood club Castellon. After two seasons back in Spain, Hernandez has hung up his boots.

Initially a loan signing at Elland Road, Hernandez’s move to Leeds from Al-Arabi was made permanent in 2017 and he was pivotal as Leeds secured promotion from the Championship in 2020.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He made a total of 175 appearances for the Whites, scoring 36 goals and registering 41 assists. Earlier on his career, the Spaniard also represented Swansea City in the Premier League.

Most Popular
The 38-year-old spent five years at Elland Road. Image: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesThe 38-year-old spent five years at Elland Road. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
The 38-year-old spent five years at Elland Road. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

In a statement released on the Castellon website, the club’s president Bob Voulgaris said: “I am very grateful to Pablo for his commitment and performances on and off the pitch this past season, and I want to recognise what an extraordinary playing career he has had. I am delighted that Pablo will continue to be part of the club as an ambassador and advisor, and I am sure that he will contribute to our future success.”

Hernandez confirmed the news himself with a statement shared via his Instagram page, accompanied by a caption reading “gracias”.

Related topics:Pablo HernandezSwansea CityElland RoadSpain