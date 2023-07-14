The 38-year-old spent five years at Elland Road before moving back to his native Spain to finish his career with his boyhood club Castellon. After two seasons back in Spain, Hernandez has hung up his boots.

Initially a loan signing at Elland Road, Hernandez’s move to Leeds from Al-Arabi was made permanent in 2017 and he was pivotal as Leeds secured promotion from the Championship in 2020.

He made a total of 175 appearances for the Whites, scoring 36 goals and registering 41 assists. Earlier on his career, the Spaniard also represented Swansea City in the Premier League.

In a statement released on the Castellon website, the club’s president Bob Voulgaris said: “I am very grateful to Pablo for his commitment and performances on and off the pitch this past season, and I want to recognise what an extraordinary playing career he has had. I am delighted that Pablo will continue to be part of the club as an ambassador and advisor, and I am sure that he will contribute to our future success.”