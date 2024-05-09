Former Leeds United, Barnsley and Portsmouth man lands National League coaching role
The 37-year-old is a vastly experienced figure and had two spells in Yorkshire as a player. He joined Leeds on loan from Stoke City in 2009, returning to the county later on in the year to link up with Barnsley.
He racked up 29 appearances for the Reds, although featured just seven times during a brief stint at Elland Road. He finished his playing career in the non-league pyramid, dipping his toe into coaching as player-manager at Hanley Town.
Dickinson has now joined Hartlepool, linking up with the club’s new manager Darren Sarll. The National League outfit have also given a coaching contract to former Hull City and Harrogate Town midfielder Nicky Featherstone, who will be a player-coach.
Sarll said: “I’m delighted that we have secured and retained our targeted staff well in advance of pre-season starting. It gives us an organised backdrop both in terms of recruitment and season planning.
“Carl will be a fantastic addition to the club. He has experience from the very top of the game to call upon and represents skillsets with coaching but also strength & conditioning, which is a point that I am keen to address – we have to better meet the physical demands to be successful in this league.
“I’m equally pleased that Nicky has taken up his new dual role. He has an incredible amount of experience at this level and knows the club so well. A transitional player-coach position is the ideal way to harness that. He will have key role in creating the right culture and helping players understand what it means to represent Pools.
“Overall we have an excellent complement of staff both new and retained, which is comparable with most EFL clubs. There is also a good balance with youth and experience that should hold us in good stead for the challenge ahead. Our work has already begun.”
