Former Leeds United, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers forward Robbie Blake has left his role as manager of non-league outfit Bognor Regis Town.

The 48-year-old joined the seventh-tier side as a coach in 2018, later taking on the managerial role in 2022.

He boasts a wealth of experience accumulated during his playing career, which included spells in the Premier League, but it has not been enough to lift Bognor Regis off the foot of the Isthmian League Premier Division.

A club statement read: “Following the defeat at home to Chatham Town this afternoon in the Isthmian Premier Division, it was mutually agreed there should be a parting of the ways.

Robbie Blake counts Leeds United among his former clubs. | Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

“We would like to place on record our heartfelt thanks to Robbie for his commitment and effort to the cause during his tenure.

“However, sitting at the foot of the table after a difficult start to the campaign and following another home defeat, it was felt that Robbie’s departure would allow the club to try to address the shortcomings that see us in such a perilous position.

“We will endeavour to keep supporters aware of the processes as we seek to appoint a suitable candidate.”

A well-travelled forward in his playing days, Blake is perhaps best known for his two spells in Lancashire with Burnley.

However, he is a familiar figure in Yorkshire having represented three of the county’s clubs. He spent five years at Bradford, scoring 45 goals in 168 appearances between 1997 and 2002.

Leeds brought Blake back to Yorkshire in 2005, signing him from Birmingham City, and the frontman netted 20 goals across 80 outings.