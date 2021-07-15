Former Leeds United chairman Peter Ridsdale voted onto EFL board

Peter Ridsdale.

Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall QC will also represent the interests of second-tier clubs on the board alongside Preston North End director Ridsdale and Bausor, who has served in a senior role at Boro for a number of years.

Club representation on the EFL board is voted for by the 24 clubs in their respective divisions and the make-up comprises of three directors from the Championship, two directors from League One and one from League Two.

Fleetwood Town chief executive Steven Curwood, Burton Albion non-executive director, Jez Moxey and Carlisle United’s director of external affairs John Nixon will continue to serve as representatives for Leagues One and Two.

The League representatives are joined on the EFL board by EFL chair, Rick Parry, EFL chief executive, Trevor Birch, senior independent non-executive director, Debbie Jevans CBE and independent non-executive director, Simon Bazelgette.

Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, have added to their defensive options with the signing of former Huddersfield Town left-back Jaden Brown.

The left-sided defender, 22, left the Terriers at the end of last season and has joined the Hillsborough club on a permanent basis.

London-born Brown could renew acquaintances with his former side in the Owls’ first game of the new 2021-22 season when they welcome Huddersfield in a Carabao Cup first-round tie on Sunday, August 1.

Brown – one of 15 players released by Town at the end of last term – found opportunities hard to come by last term and made just two starts, in the league game at Bournemouth and in the FA Cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle in January.

The former England Under-19 player – who made 12 starts in the 2019-20 campaign – moved to Town at the start of 2019.

Doncaster Rovers have made midfielder Ed Williams available for transfer.