Former Leeds United, Doncaster Rovers and Sunderland man 'in contention' for two EFL jobs
Cheltenham are on the hunt for a new boss after Darrell Clarke’s decision to take the reins at Barnsley. Morecambe, on the other hand, have been managerless since the departure of Ged Brannan last month.
According to Football Insider, Healy is a contender for both roles. He has never managed in the EFL before but both clubs are said to be willing to take a punt on the 44-year-old.
Healy is currently in charge of Northern Irish side Linfield, who he has led top five NIFL Premiership titles over the last nine years. He has also lifted the Irish Cup twice as a manager, as well as the NIFL Cup on three occasions.
He is a familiar figure in Yorkshire, particularly in Leeds having spent three years as a player for the Whites. The former forward made a total of 121 appearances for the club, scoring 31 goals.
Healy returned to Yorkshire later on in his career, having a brief loan spell at Doncaster Rovers. He managed two goals and two assists over the course of eight outings for the club.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.