Former Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers forward David Healy is reportedly in contention for both the Cheltenham Town and Morecambe jobs.

Cheltenham are on the hunt for a new boss after Darrell Clarke’s decision to take the reins at Barnsley. Morecambe, on the other hand, have been managerless since the departure of Ged Brannan last month.

According to Football Insider, Healy is a contender for both roles. He has never managed in the EFL before but both clubs are said to be willing to take a punt on the 44-year-old.

David Healy accumulated over 100 appearances for Leeds United. Image: Gilham/Getty Images

Healy is currently in charge of Northern Irish side Linfield, who he has led top five NIFL Premiership titles over the last nine years. He has also lifted the Irish Cup twice as a manager, as well as the NIFL Cup on three occasions.

He is a familiar figure in Yorkshire, particularly in Leeds having spent three years as a player for the Whites. The former forward made a total of 121 appearances for the club, scoring 31 goals.