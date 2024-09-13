Former Leeds United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur winger Andros Townsend has finally completed his move away from Luton Town.

Townsend committed to Antalyaspor last month, but his move could not be completed due to a transfer registration embargo imposed by FIFA.

He was allowed to train with the club but the embargo prevented Antalyaspor officially unveiling him or using him in fixtures.

After a period of limbo, the 33-year-old has now sealed his move the Turkish top flight. He has put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

In a farewell message, Luton boss Rob Edwards said: “It’s a big thank you and good luck to Andros and we wish him well. This move is the right fit for Andros at this stage of his career and is in the best interests of all parties.

“Andros’ professionalism since he set foot inside The Brache has been exemplary – his discipline and attention to detail is something I hope has rubbed off on our young players.

“I’d like to thank him for his hard work and commitment to the cause while he was a Luton Town player, and wish him and his family well in Turkey.”

A former England international, Townsend has spent the bulk of his career in the Premier League. He cut his teeth at Tottenham Hotspur, who loaned the winger out to an array of EFL clubs early in his career.

Among those to take Townsend on a temporary deal were Leeds, who recruited the winger in 2012. His potential during his Elland Road stint was evident but he opted to cut his loan spell short after just seven appearances.

Neil Warnock was in charge of Leeds at the time of the exit and claimed he had been told by Townsend’s agent that the winger had not settled.

Speaking when Townsend departed, Warnock said: "His agent told me he didn't like here, he wasn't happy and he hadn't settled. I've heard that Birmingham [City] want to sign him, I don't know if that's got anything to do with it.