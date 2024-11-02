Former Leeds United, Bradford City and Huddersfield Town men have formed a caretaker management team following an abrupt departure.

Non-league outfit Hednesford Town are preparing for a crucial FA Cup clash with Gainsborough Trinity, with progression to the second round the aim for the eighth-tier outfit .

However, on Thursday (October 31), the contract of manager Steve King was terminated with immediate effect. In a statement, the club cited a “breakdown in the relationship” between King and the board.

An interim management team has been put together to take the reins - and the trio are familiar faces for fans of some Yorkshire clubs.

Junior Lewis assisted Dave Hockaday at Leeds United. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The club’s head of youth development, Andy Turner, is one of the three coaches to have stepped up. A winger in his playing days, Turner plied his trade with the likes of Huddersfield, Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers.

He will have help from Junior Lewis, the former Hull City midfielder and Bradford City coach who assisted Dave Hockaday during his infamous stint in charge of Leeds United. Also pitching in is Martin Hunter, a coach with two stints at Bradford City on his CV.