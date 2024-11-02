Former Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Bradford City men form caretaker management team after shock exit
Non-league outfit Hednesford Town are preparing for a crucial FA Cup clash with Gainsborough Trinity, with progression to the second round the aim for the eighth-tier outfit .
However, on Thursday (October 31), the contract of manager Steve King was terminated with immediate effect. In a statement, the club cited a “breakdown in the relationship” between King and the board.
An interim management team has been put together to take the reins - and the trio are familiar faces for fans of some Yorkshire clubs.
The club’s head of youth development, Andy Turner, is one of the three coaches to have stepped up. A winger in his playing days, Turner plied his trade with the likes of Huddersfield, Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers.
He will have help from Junior Lewis, the former Hull City midfielder and Bradford City coach who assisted Dave Hockaday during his infamous stint in charge of Leeds United. Also pitching in is Martin Hunter, a coach with two stints at Bradford City on his CV.
The trio will be in control of first-team affairs “until further notice”, with a lucrative FA Cup showdown their first challenge as caretaker managers.