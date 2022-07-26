The former Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough player, 33, wore the armband in pre-season and will now fulfil the position in the forthcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Tommy Rowe will continue as club captain.

Clayton, who joined the club on an 18-month deal in January after a fraught spell at Birmingham City which followed his very successful stint at Boro, said: “I was delighted when the manager told me. It was quite an emotional drive home to be honest."

New captain Adam Clayton, pictured when he joined Doncaster Rovers in January. Picture courtesy of DRFC.

“I’ve really wanted the opportunity in the last few years and I’m delighted to have it.

“When you’ve seen things before, you can calculate what’s coming.

“When one of the young boys look to you for the guidance, knowledge and experience, it’s a great feeling when you can give an answer back and drive them forward.

Rovers chief Gary McSheffrey added: "Adam is a good example. As a manager you want someone who represents you and the club.

“It was a tough choice. We’ve got a few senior pros here who do that really well.

“We went with Adam and I’m really pleased with it.

“I’ve played with Tommy Rowe at two clubs and you know what he brings. He’s done so much for the club over two spells and I really wanted him involved.