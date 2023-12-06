Former Leeds United, Leicester City and Middlesbrough man 'under consideration' for Sunderland job
The Black Cats are in the market for a new boss after opting to part company with Tony Mowbray. Many were shocked by the sacking considering Sunderland sit within touching distance of the Championship play-offs.
Former Nice coach Julien Sable has emerged as the early favourite with bookmakers but TEAMtalk have claimed Bamba is under consideration. He is said to be keen to cut his teeth in management and recently had a spell as assistant manager at Cardiff City.
The report also claims Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna and Will Still of Reims are on Sunderland’s shortlist. McKenna has done a stellar job with the Tractor Boys, while Still has a burgeoning reputation in the game despite being just 31.
As a player, Bamba captained Leeds after joining permanently in 2015, a move that followed a loan stint at Elland Road. He later spent five years at Cardiff City, where he played under Neil Warnock.
The veteran manager then took Bamba to Middlesbrough, where the Ivorian finished his playing career.