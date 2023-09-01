Leverett has signed for the sixth tier outfit on a permanent basis, having been released by Swansea City following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Farsley’s director of football Pav Singh said: “Sam is a creative ball-playing midfielder with great vision, a good range of passing and a superb left foot. He will bring energy and the ability to play that all important killer ball to our midfield.

“He fits perfectly with our recruitment strategy, and we believe will be a very effective member of the squad.”

The club’s chairman Paul Barthorpe added: “This is a real coup for us, Sam had a number of options, so in deciding to become part of the project we are developing here is very pleasing for what we are trying to achieve.

“Sam is a talented young player with a good pedigree and proven track record and is one we are very happy to get over the line.”