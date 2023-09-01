All Sections
Former Leeds United midfielder Sam Leverett has joined National League North side Farsley Celtic.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Sep 2023, 20:31 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 20:31 BST

Leverett has signed for the sixth tier outfit on a permanent basis, having been released by Swansea City following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 20-year-old has linked up with former Sheffield United and Bradford City forward Clayton Donaldson, who is Farsley’s head coach.

Farsley’s director of football Pav Singh said: “Sam is a creative ball-playing midfielder with great vision, a good range of passing and a superb left foot. He will bring energy and the ability to play that all important killer ball to our midfield.

Leverett has joined National League North side Farsley Celtic. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesLeverett has joined National League North side Farsley Celtic. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
“He fits perfectly with our recruitment strategy, and we believe will be a very effective member of the squad.”

The club’s chairman Paul Barthorpe added: “This is a real coup for us, Sam had a number of options, so in deciding to become part of the project we are developing here is very pleasing for what we are trying to achieve.

“Sam is a talented young player with a good pedigree and proven track record and is one we are very happy to get over the line.”

Leverett departed Elland Road in 2021 and sealed a move to Swansea. He had been a regular fixture for the club’s under-21 side, but his time at the club was brought to an end in May this year.

