The towering frontman has been on Salford’s books since 2022 and has proved a hit among Ammies supporters. He has made a total of 119 appearances for the club, more than he has managed for any other club during his career.

In his time at the Peninsula Stadium, he has notched 44 goals and helped the club consolidate in the fourth tier. However, with his contract set to expire, he will seek pastures new this summer.

In an emotional open letter, Smith said: “My time at Salford City has come to an end. Whilst I write this with a heavy heart, I’ll always be so grateful to everyone at the club, none more so than you, the fans, for your incredible support over the last three years.

Matt Smith left Leeds United in 2014. Image: Tony Johnson

"The reception that I received on Saturday will stay with me forever. I’m so sorry I couldn’t help us to achieve that promotion which was my ultimate aim when I signed. To come so close last season was a huge blow to me personally.

“Despite this, to leave as the club’s all-time leading scorer in the EFL, the third-highest scorer in the country right now, divisional team of the season, and your player of the year makes me very proud and it’s been an absolute joy to work with such a great group of coaches and players.

“A special thanks must go to the owners, especially Gary [Neville], Ryan [Giggs], Nicky [Butt] and [Paul] Scholesy for their continued guidance. I’m going to take some time now to consider my next step, which includes opportunities away from playing. Until next time, Matt Smith... again.”

Smith spent just over a year in West Yorkshire, scoring 14 goals in 48 appearances for Leeds. He left on the final day of the summer transfer window in 2014, joining Fulham.