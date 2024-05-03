Former Leeds United, Sheffield United and Bradford City man steps down from managerial role

Paynter, who also represented Hull City and Doncaster Rovers as a player, took charge of the eighth-tier side in March last year. He had previously coached within Everton’s academy and as part of the senior set-up at Port Vale.

He led the Linnets to a second-placed finish in the Northern Premier League Division One West, although the club were denied promotion in the play-offs. The 39-year-old has now vacated his post, issuing a farewell statement to confirm his exit.

He said: "I would like to thank Peter Cartledge and the board for giving me the opportunity to manage and be part of Runcorn Linnets the past two seasons. [I'd] also like to thank Darren Moore, Gaz Moore, Liam Page, David Phillips, Jamie Rainford, Alan Knell, Dan Jago and Sara Seo for their help and support. Thank you to all the players who were part of the journey and shared the experiences, through the highs and lows.

Billy Paynter has left non-league outfit Runcorn Linnets. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

"Also thank you for the amazing support home and away from the Yellow and Green Army. Finishing second, giving Runcorn Linnets their highest finish in years, was a great achievement and success by all but a few days later to lose our play-off game was then a season failure.

"And with that failure, I take full responsibility and I will be stepping down as Runcorn Linnets manager. I wish the club all the best and success in the future. Billy."

Runcorn’s chairman Peter Cartledge said: "The club wishes to place on record our appreciation to Billy for the success he has brought to Runcorn Linnets. While everyone was very disappointed at Tuesday's play-off semi-final defeat, the achievement of finishing second in in Northern Premier League West Division should not be underestimated or go without high praise.

