Former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday forward Warren Feeney has landed a management role in the sixth tier of English football.

Feeney started his career at Leeds but found a first-team breakthrough difficult to make, instead finding minutes out on loan at AFC Bournemouth.

A permanent move to the Cherries followed and he later represented the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Luton Town and Cardiff City, as well as the Northern Ireland national team.

The 43-year-old took the management route post-retirement and after a stint in charge of Glentoran in Northern Ireland, has returned to England.

Warren Feeney represented Northern Ireland at international level. | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

He has taken charge of non-league outfit Weymouth, who are rooted to the bottom of the National League South.

A statement issued by Weymouth’s chairman Paul Maitland read: “After a thorough selection process, we are delighted to announce that Warren Feeney has been appointed as the Weymouth Football Club first-team manager, effective immediately. Warren will conduct his first training session with the squad this week.

“We received over 25 applications and interviewed six candidates for the role. The board was overwhelmingly in favour of appointing Warren, and we are excited to have him join us. The high standard and quality of applicants is a testament to the club’s appeal, and we wish Warren every success.”

Feeney has previously led Newport County and has spells as an assistant to former Leeds winger Harry Kewell at Crawley Town and Notts County.

Weymouth’s chairman added: “Our primary mission is to remain in the National League South, and the board will support Warren in every possible way to achieve this goal.