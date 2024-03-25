Former Leeds United star subject of 'firm offer' from Saudi Arabia as £86m switch mooted
The 27-year-old was a talismanic figure for the Whites, playing a crucial role in ensuring the club retained Premier League status in 2022 before moving on to join Spanish giants Barcelona.
He has since racked up 15 goals and 22 assists for the La Liga title hopefuls over the course of 78 appearances. However, he could be on the move in the summer with Al-Hilal said to be keen.
According to Sport, Al-Hilal have tabled a firm offer exceeding €80m, although the club are reportedly willing to stump up €100m to prise the Brazil international away from Spain.
Barcelona’s financial issues in recent years have been well-documented and an offer as substantial as the one said to be on the table may prove difficult to ignore.
Al-Hilal are among several Saudi clubs to have raided Europe for talent in recent years and have some high-profile figures in their ranks.
If a deal is struck for Raphinha, he could potentially be linking up with the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinković-Savić, as well as fellow Brazil international Malcom.