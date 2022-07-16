The protracted transfer saga has finally concluded with the Brazilian international winger heading to the La Liga outfit and realising a childhood dream in the process.

Barca have agreed a £55m deal with Leeds – with around £50m up front with future add-ons – for the 25-year-old, unveiled in the Catalan city on Friday afternoon.

There had been concerns that the club would not be able to afford a move for Raphinha.

Raphinha has left Leeds United for Barcelona. Picture Bruce Rollinson

But their financial situation was eased late last month when they announced a €267 million deal to sell 10 per cent of their La Liga TV rights for the next 25 years to US firm Sixth Street.

Leeds have put a provision in the deal that means Barca will have to pay a significant penalty if the agreed amount does not arrive within the agreed time frame.

Posting a message to Leeds followers on Instagram after completing his move, Raphinha said: “Life is made up of meetings and goodbyes and the amazing times I have lived in Leeds will always be in my memory.

“I will never forget the club that hugged me, the club I was representing when I first went to the Brazilian national team.

“I want to thank you for all the love, trust, support and all the joys I enjoyed at Leeds United, without a doubt it was an incredible experience in my career.

“Everywhere I have been, I’ve always rooted for a team, which I identify with and Leeds would be no different. For sure, in England, it’s the club I’ll always be ‘following’ and cheering as a fan because it is the club which allowed me to live one of my ‘biggest’ dreams, which was to play in the Premier League.

“Undoubtedly, it is the team which will be in my heart for all my life.”

A statement issued by Leeds following completion of the transfer of the former Rennes player read: “We would like to place on record our sincere gratitude to Raphinha for his effort and contribution whilst at the football club.

“He showed unquestionable commitment and professionalism until the very end of his time at Elland Road and his celebrations at the Brentford Community Stadium will live long in the memory.