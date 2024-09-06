Former Leeds United, Sunderland and Nottingham Forest midfielder lands first coaching role
The 35-year-old has moved into coaching after a year without a club, following his departure from Blackpool at the end of the 2022/23 season.
He has joined the Magpies academy as a sessional coach, alongside a raft of new additions to the club’s youth set-up.
While he may not boast a wealth of coaching experience, Bridcutt will have learnt plenty of lessons during his 16-year career as a midfielder.
A familiar face in Yorkshire, Bridcutt joined Leeds on loan from Sunderland during the 2015/16 campaign. He immediately shored up the Whites midfield, winning the affection of the Elland Road faithful in the process.
His move was made permanent in the summer of 2016 and the midfield anchor was handed the captaincy by Whites boss Garry Monk. However, injury derailed his second season at Elland Road and stiff competition was provided by the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Ronaldo Vieira and Eunan O’Kane.
He was replaced by Liam Cooper as captain in 2017, shortly before being allowed to depart for Nottingham Forest.
The Scotland-capped midfielder went on to represent the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Lincoln City before taking the coaching route.
