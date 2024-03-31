The 56-year-old is currently in charge of the Greece national team, although had been installed as the favourite to succeed Stephen Kenny as the Republic of Ireland boss.

Kenny’s contract was not renewed by the FAI last year and former Manchester United defender John O’Shea is currently at the helm on a temporary basis.

Gus Poyet has reportedly turned down the Republic of Ireland. Image: ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

According to the Irish Independent, Poyet has snubbed the job following a breakdown in negotiations. Poyet was said to be keen to bring an extended backroom staff with him.

Reports of Poyet’s decision come following widespread reports that Lee Carsley had turned down the FAI, opting to remain in charge of England’s under-21 side.

Poyet has led the likes of Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion, although had stints in the coaching teams of Leeds and Tottenham Hotspur before becoming a number one.

It now remains to be seen what the future holds for the Republic of Ireland, with the FAI still insistent they are on track for an April appointment. Among those to have been linked with the role are Premier League icon Roy Keane and Georgia boss Willy Sagnol.