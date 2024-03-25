Former Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland man installed as favourite for international job
The 56-year-old is currently in charge of Greece, having taken the reins back in 2022. However, he has emerged as the new BetVictor favourite to move to another international set-up.
The FAI opted not to renew Stephen Kenny’s contract last year and the reins have since been handed to former Manchester United defender John O’Shea, who is overseeing senior affairs on a temporary basis.
Poyet has been priced at 5/4 to take over, putting him ahead of second-favourite Willy Sagnol. Janne Anderson has been priced as the third-favourite at 8/1, while another former Leeds coach, Robbie Keane, is an outside contender at 10/1.
It has been nearly a decade since Poyet last managed in England, having remained away from the UK since departing Sunderland in 2015. He counts Leeds among his former clubs having acted as Dennis Wise’s assistant at Elland Road between 2006 and 2007.
Since leaving Sunderland, he has had stints in charge of AEK Athens, Real Betis, Shanghai Shenhua, Bordeaux and Club Deportivo Universidad Católica.