The 56-year-old is currently in charge of Greece, having taken the reins back in 2022. However, he has emerged as the new BetVictor favourite to move to another international set-up.

The FAI opted not to renew Stephen Kenny’s contract last year and the reins have since been handed to former Manchester United defender John O’Shea, who is overseeing senior affairs on a temporary basis.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Leeds United coach Gus Poyet is currently in charge of Greece. Image: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poyet has been priced at 5/4 to take over, putting him ahead of second-favourite Willy Sagnol. Janne Anderson has been priced as the third-favourite at 8/1, while another former Leeds coach, Robbie Keane, is an outside contender at 10/1.

It has been nearly a decade since Poyet last managed in England, having remained away from the UK since departing Sunderland in 2015. He counts Leeds among his former clubs having acted as Dennis Wise’s assistant at Elland Road between 2006 and 2007.