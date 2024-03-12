The 43-year-old is a Republic of Ireland legend, having scored 68 goals in 146 appearances for his country as a player. He has now surged near the top of BetVictor’s list of favourites to succeed Stephen Kenny on a permanent basis.

Kenny’s contract was not renewed at the end of 2023 and Keane’s former Republic of Ireland teammate John O’Shea is currently in charge on an interim basis.

Keane has been priced at 6/1 to land the role, putting him level as third-favourite with former Leeds coach Gus Poyet. Georgia manager Willy Sagnol sits as second-favourite behind frontrunner Lee Carsley.

Robbie Keane is currently in charge of Maccabi Tel Aviv. Image: JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Although best remembered for his exploits as a player, Keane has held an array of coaching roles since hanging up his boots. Last season, he was drafted in by Leeds as part of Sam Allardyce’s coaching team for the final four games of the season.

He also assisted Jonathan Woodgate at Middlesbrough and was Mick McCarthy’s right-hand man during his time in charge of the Republic of Ireland national team.