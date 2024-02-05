The FAI confirmed back in November that manager Stephen Kenny would not be be given a new contract, a call that fuelled speculation regarding the future of the national team.

Various managers have thrown their names in the hat, with Steve Bruce and Roy Keane among those to have admitted to being open to the job.

However, neither feature particularly highly on the list of favourites. Poyet, on the other hand, has been installed as one of the BetVictor favourites at 8/1, meaning only Lee Carsley and Neil Lennon sit above him.

Gus Poyet is currently in charge of the Greece national team. Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Poyet is already in international management, having taken over as Greece’s head coach in February 2022. It marked his first move into the world of international football, having previously only managed at club level.

He counts Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion among his former clubs and he has also worked as an assistant at Leeds and Tottenham Hotspur.