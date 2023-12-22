Former Leeds United, Brighton and Sunderland man installed as new favourite for Plymouth Argyle job
Poyet is currently in charge of the Greece national team, having taken the reins in 2022. He counts Leeds among his former clubs, having worked as Dennis Wise’s assistant at Elland Road.
He went on to become a manager himself at clubs including Brighton & Hove Albion and Sunderland before stepping into international football. He has been made the BetVictor favourite for the Plymouth job at 2/1.
This puts him ahead of both Leighton Baines and Paul Cook, previous favourites to fill the vacancy. Outside contenders include Luke Williams at 6/1 and John Eustace at 8/1.
Plymouth have been left needing a new boss by Steven Schumacher, who opted to succeed Alex Neil at Stoke City. The move was a blow for the Pilgrims, who he had led into the Championship and steered into 16th place.
Poyet has vast experience of management and has a League One title won during his Brighton tenure on his CV.
He also led Sunderland to the final of the League Cup in 2014 but the Black Cats were beaten by Manchester City at Wembley.