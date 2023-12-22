Former Leeds United coach Gus Poyet has been installed as the new favourite to take charge of Plymouth Argyle.

Poyet is currently in charge of the Greece national team, having taken the reins in 2022. He counts Leeds among his former clubs, having worked as Dennis Wise’s assistant at Elland Road.

He went on to become a manager himself at clubs including Brighton & Hove Albion and Sunderland before stepping into international football. He has been made the BetVictor favourite for the Plymouth job at 2/1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This puts him ahead of both Leighton Baines and Paul Cook, previous favourites to fill the vacancy. Outside contenders include Luke Williams at 6/1 and John Eustace at 8/1.

Gus Poyet currently manages the Greece national team. Image: ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images

Plymouth have been left needing a new boss by Steven Schumacher, who opted to succeed Alex Neil at Stoke City. The move was a blow for the Pilgrims, who he had led into the Championship and steered into 16th place.

Poyet has vast experience of management and has a League One title won during his Brighton tenure on his CV.