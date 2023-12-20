Everton icon Leighton Baines has been installed as the clear favourite to take charge of Leeds United’s Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle.

Plymouth are on the hunt for a new manager following Stoke City’s swoop for Steven Schumacher. The Pilgrims sit 16th in the table but lost their manager to a club currently three places below them in the second tier table.

Baines has never managed at senior level but has been prominent within Everton’s academy coaching teaming since hanging up his boots in 2020. He has now been installed as the BetVictor favourite to succeed Schumacher at 1/1.

He sits ahead of second favourite John Eustace, who was dismissed by Birmingham City earlier on in the campaign.

As a player, Baines was renowned for his set-pieces as well as his consistency at left-back. He spent over a decade as a key figure for Everton after joining from Wigan Athletic in 2007.

He also won 30 caps for England, despite facing stern competition at left-back from Ashley Cole.