All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Chesterfield boss emerges as favourite to fill vacancy at Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday's rivals

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook has emerged as the favourite to replace Steven Schumacher as manager of Leeds United’s Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 21st Dec 2023, 11:44 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 11:47 GMT

The Pilgrims are managerless following Schumacher’s decision to leave for Stoke City. Everton icon Leighton Baines was installed as the early favourite to succeed him but has since been leapfrogged.

Cook now sits top of the BetVictor favourites list at 2/1. Outside contenders for the role include John Eustace at 5/1 and Neil Warnock at 6/1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chesterfield have had Cook at the helm since 2022, when he returned to the club seven years on the end of his first spell in charge of the Spireites. He led the club to the National League play-off final last term but could not get them over the final hurdle.

Paul Cook is currently in charge of Chesterfield. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesPaul Cook is currently in charge of Chesterfield. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Paul Cook is currently in charge of Chesterfield. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

However, just two defeats in 22 league games this season have put Chesterfield top of the tree ahead of Christmas. Although now managing in the National League, Cook has vast experience of the EFL.

He has two promotions from League Two on his CV, as well as a League One title won during his tenure at Wigan Athletic.

Plymouth currently sit 16th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone. They return to action this weekend, hosting Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham City.

Related topics:Paul CookChesterfieldStoke CityEvertonNational League