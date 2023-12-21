Chesterfield manager Paul Cook has emerged as the favourite to replace Steven Schumacher as manager of Leeds United’s Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle.

Cook now sits top of the BetVictor favourites list at 2/1. Outside contenders for the role include John Eustace at 5/1 and Neil Warnock at 6/1.

Chesterfield have had Cook at the helm since 2022, when he returned to the club seven years on the end of his first spell in charge of the Spireites. He led the club to the National League play-off final last term but could not get them over the final hurdle.

Paul Cook is currently in charge of Chesterfield. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

However, just two defeats in 22 league games this season have put Chesterfield top of the tree ahead of Christmas. Although now managing in the National League, Cook has vast experience of the EFL.

He has two promotions from League Two on his CV, as well as a League One title won during his tenure at Wigan Athletic.