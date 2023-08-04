All Sections
Former Leeds United target Josko Gvardiol is undergoing a medical at Manchester City.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Aug 2023, 13:34 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 13:40 BST

The Whites were heavily linked with the Croatia international back in 2020 after the club sealed promotion to the Premier League. Gvardiol admitted he had been contacted by Marcelo Bielsa, then the club’s head coach, but he opted for a move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

His career has since gone from strength to strength and his progress has not gone unnoticed. A move to England now appears to be on the horizon as Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed a medical is taking place.

As reported by the BBC, he said "He is here. He is doing medical tests and hopefully we can finish the deal in the next hours."

The BBC have also reported the agreed fee for the defender is worth £77m, a significant increase on the market value he was said to have when still on the books of Dinamo Zagreb.

Leeds did still make defensive additions in the summer of 2020, recruiting international centre-backs Robin Koch and Diego Llorente. Both remain contracted to the club but are out on loan.

