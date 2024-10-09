Former Liverpool goalkeeper lifts lid on painkiller struggle during time at 'great club' Sheffield Wednesday
Kirkland arrived in S6 in 2012 as an England-capped stopper with a wealth of Premier League experience.
He spent two seasons as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper before losing his spot to Keiren Westwood, eventually departing in 2015 after 90 appearances for the club.
Since hanging up his gloves, Kirkland has spoken candidly about his struggle with a painkiller addiction during his playing career. He has also spoken openly about his mental health and recently received an honorary doctorate for his work in the field.
In an interview with The Athletic, Kirkland has explained why he found life in South Yorkshire difficult despite his fondness for the Owls.
He said: “It’s a great club - big club, great fans - but my problem was being away from home. I was missing everything: picking my daughter up from school, watching her school plays, walking my dogs in the afternoon. All the stuff that was part of my routine when I was at Liverpool and Wigan [Athletic] was gone.
“I started leaving at 5:45am and getting to the training ground hours before everyone else. I got really anxious about it, so I started taking more tablets for the anxiety. I was on a slippery slope.
“Tramadol is meant to be a maximum of 400mg a day. I got to the point where I was taking 2,500mg a day. I was taking them out onto the pitch in my goalie bag. It wasn’t for the pain. It was because I was addicted. They were the first thing I thought about when I woke up and the last thing I thought about at night.”
Kirkland has insisted no one at Wednesday knew about he was taking the tablets and that his wife was also in the dark. Tramadol is now featured on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s list of banned substances.
Spells at Preston North End and Bury followed his Owls exit, before Kirkland retired in 2016. He has since held a variety of coaching roles and is an ambassador for the Liverpool FC Foundation.
The Samaritans helpline operates 24 hours a day and can provide support on 116 123.
FRANK povides a confidential service in the UK to anyone wanting information, advice or support about any aspect of drugs. You can call free in the UK, from any phone, on 0300 123 6600.
